(Lincoln) -- Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts has left the program.
Betts played two seasons for the Huskers, catching 32 balls for 417 yards and a score.
He last played for Nebraska in 2021, catching 20 passes for 286 yards.
Updated: August 13, 2023 @ 4:18 am
