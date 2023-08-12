Zavier Betts.jpg

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts has left the program.

Betts played two seasons for the Huskers, catching 32 balls for 417 yards and a score.

He last played for Nebraska in 2021, catching 20 passes for 286 yards. 

