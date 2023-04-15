(Lincoln) -- Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown is in the transfer portal.
Brown spent three seasons in Lincoln. He caught 22 balls for 262 yards during that span.
The Chicago native 16 catches for 191 yards last season.
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown is in the transfer portal.
Brown spent three seasons in Lincoln. He caught 22 balls for 262 yards during that span.
The Chicago native 16 catches for 191 yards last season.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.