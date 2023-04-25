(Lincoln) -- Nebraska wide receiver Victor Jones Jr. is in the transfer portal.
He spent one season in Lincoln, but did not play.
The Orlando, Florida native was a 3-star prosect coming out of high school. He committed to the Huskers in April 2021.
