(Lincoln) -- Nebraska basketball men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has announced the departure of Teddy Allen from the team.
Allen played in 22 games this season, averaging 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He had at least 20 points eight times, including a career-high 41-point performance against Penn State last week.
Allen -- a Boys Town alum -- started at West Virginia before transferring to Wichita State. After dismissal from the Shockers program, he played at Western Nebraska Community College for a year prior to his arrival at Nebraska.