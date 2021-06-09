Collegiate Baseball Newspaper
(KMAland) -- Nebraska’s Max Anderson, Creighton’s Alan Roden and Nick Goodwin of Kansas State were named to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-American Team on Wednesday.

Anderson — a third baseman — was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and hit .337 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 32 RBI. Goodwin — the K-State shortstop — posted a .277 average with 13 doubles, 10 homers, 33 RBI and 14 stolen bases.

Creighton outfielder Roden was a .378 hitter with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 47 RBI and won the Big East Freshman of the Year. View the complete team linked here.

