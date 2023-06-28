(KMAland) -- Two regional college baseball players were named to the Baseball American All-American Team on Wednesday.
Nebraska infielder Max Anderson and Kansas State pitcher Tyson Neighbors were both second-team choices.
Anderson hit .414 with 20 doubles, triples, 21 home runs and 70 RBI this year en route to becoming a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and member of the All-Big Ten First Team.
Neighbors, who was also named to the College Baseball Foundation of American First Team, led the Big 12 in saves with 11. He had a 1.85 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings.