Max Anderson
Photo: Huskers.com

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska baseball player Max Anderson is a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award. 

Anderson has hit .412 with 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 69 RBI and 49 runs this season. 

View the full release from Nebraska here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.