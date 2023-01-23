Billie Andrews
Photo: Huskers.com

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska shortstop Billie Andrews was named No. 45 on Softball America's Top 100 Monday. 

Andrews hit .330 with 51 RBI last season.

View the full release from Nebraska here

