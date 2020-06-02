(KMAland) -- Nebraska’s Leighton Banjoff, Iowa’s Peyton Williams and Connor McCullough of Kansas State have been named Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-Americans.
Banjoff hit .341 with three home runs, four doubles and 13 RBI and is one of six designated hitters selected to the team.
Williams finished his short freshman season with a .298 batting average, two home runs, four doubles, one triple and 16 RBI. He is one of eight first basemen chosen.
McCullough led K-State in strikeouts with 29 in 24 innings and finished with a 2-1 record and a 2.25 ERA.
