(KMAland) -- Nebraska defensive back DiCaprio Bootle and Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston have been named to the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List.
Bootle had 31 tackles, six passes defensed and one forced fumble in 11 games last year while Golston finished with 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks among 47 total tackles. He also had an interception and five passes defensed.
The award is presented annually to the college football defensive IMPACT player of the year. IMPACT is an acronym for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.
The rest of the list:
Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
Carlos Basham Jr., DL, Wake Forest
Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor
K.J. Britt, LB, Auburn
Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
Kuony Deng, LB, California
Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke
Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern
Justin Foster, DE, Clemson
Richie Grant, DB, UCF
Patrick Jones II, DL, Pittsburgh
Kekaula Kaniho, DE, Purdue
Caleb Kelly, LB, Oklahoma
Quentin Lake, DB, UCLA
Nate Landman, LB, Colorado
Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia
Demonte Meeks, LB, Air Force
Dimitri Moore, LB, Vanderbilt
Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina
Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB, Oklahoma State
Levi Onwuzurike, DE, Washington
Joseph Ossai, LB, Texas
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
Hamilcar Rashed Jr., LB, Oregon State
Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami
Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin
Antjuan Simmons, LB, Michigan State
Jacoby Stevens, S, LSU
Darius Stills, DE, West Virginia
Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Tre Swilling, DB, Georgia Tech
Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB, Oregon
Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
Garret Wallow, LB, TCU
Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State