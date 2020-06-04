Lott Impact Trophy
Photo: Lott Impact Trophy

(KMAland) -- Nebraska defensive back DiCaprio Bootle and Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston have been named to the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List.

Bootle had 31 tackles, six passes defensed and one forced fumble in 11 games last year while Golston finished with 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks among 47 total tackles. He also had an interception and five passes defensed.

The award is presented annually to the college football defensive IMPACT player of the year. IMPACT is an acronym for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.

The rest of the list:

Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

Carlos Basham Jr., DL, Wake Forest

Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

K.J. Britt, LB, Auburn

Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

Kuony Deng, LB, California

Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke

Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern

Justin Foster, DE, Clemson

Richie Grant, DB, UCF

Patrick Jones II, DL, Pittsburgh

Kekaula Kaniho, DE, Purdue

Caleb Kelly, LB, Oklahoma

Quentin Lake, DB, UCLA

Nate Landman, LB, Colorado

Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia

Demonte Meeks, LB, Air Force

Dimitri Moore, LB, Vanderbilt

Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB, Oklahoma State

Levi Onwuzurike, DE, Washington

Joseph Ossai, LB, Texas

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

Hamilcar Rashed Jr., LB, Oregon State

Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami 

Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin

Antjuan Simmons, LB, Michigan State

Jacoby Stevens, S, LSU

Darius Stills, DE, West Virginia

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Tre Swilling, DB, Georgia Tech

Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB, Oregon

Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

Garret Wallow, LB, TCU

Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State