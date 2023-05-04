Wilhelm Breidenbach
Photo: Basketball Reference

(Lincoln) --

Breidenbach spent two seasons at Nebraska. 

The Rancho Santa Margarita, California native averaged 3.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in 42 games and two starts with the Huskers.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.