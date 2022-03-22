(Lincoln) -- Nebraska baseball player Cam Chick is one of 30 finalists for the 2022 Senior CLASS Award.
The award goes annually to the student-athletes who make a positive impact as a leader athletically, academically and within their community.
Eligible finalists for this award must be a senior or graduate student with notable achievements of excellence in the community, classroom, character and competition.
The 30 candidates will eventually be trimmed down to 10 and placed into an official ballot. The winner will be announced during the College World Series.
