(Rosemont) -- Nebraska’s Connor Culp and Iowa’s Tory Taylor have been named the Big Ten Conference’s top kicker and punter, respectively.
Culp is the Bakker-Andersen Kicker of the Year while Taylor was picked as the Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year.
Culp was also picked to the All-Big Ten First Team at kicker by both the media and coaches while Taylor was the first team punter by both the media and coaches.
Iowa return specialist Charlie Jones was a second team All-Big Ten by the coaches and a third-team pick by the media. His teammate and kicker Keith Duncan was a third-team choice by both the coaches and media. Return man Ihmir Smith-Marsette was an honorable mention choice.
Nebraska’s Collin Miller and Mekhi Sargent were picked as their team’s representative for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. View the complete release from the Big Ten Conference here.