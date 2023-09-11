(Lincoln) -- University of Nebraska soccer star Eleanor Dale recently joined KMA's Upon Further Review after her stellar week.
Dale was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week last week.
"It's nice to pick up an accolade like that," Dale said. "But it's not about me. It's nice for the team to get recognition."
Dale posted four goals for the Huskers last week in Nebraska's wins over Missouri and Kansas State. She had two goals in both games. Dale's 10 goals on the season is tied for the most in the nation with Texas' Trinity Byars and Lexi Missimo.
"As a team, we know what we want to achieve," Dale said. "We were focused and prepared. Our chemistry is there. That's what leads to my success. I think our biggest strength is attacking the flank area. We exploited that."
Dale is in her fourth year at Nebraska. Her role has increased in each season. She played in five matches as a freshman and was a full-time starter in her sophomore and junior seasons. Dale has posted 28 goals in 47 starts.
The experiences of playing Big Ten soccer in Lincoln have been life-changing for the Billingham, England native.
"I've grown as a player and person," she said. "I think I'm a better all-around player. The whole experience of moving to the states made me mature because I had to do things for myself. I'm thankful Nebraska gave me this opportunity. It was a culture change, but it was something I always wanted to do. I've loved every second of it."
The Huskers are 6-1-1 on the year. They return to action Friday night against Wisconsin.
"We want to win the Big Ten and make the NCAA Tournament," Dale said. "Individually, I think I'm playing my best soccer. I want to keep doing that."
Hear the full interview with Dale below.