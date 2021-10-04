(Lincoln) -- Nebraska’s JoJo Domann and Adrian Martinez were both honored on Monday.
Domann was tabbed as the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week while Martinez was one of eight Manning Award Stars of the Week.
Domann had nine tackles, including eight solos, and added three tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles in the win over Northwestern. Martinez accounted for 252 yards of total offense and had three rushing touchdowns.
View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.