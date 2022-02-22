(Lincoln) -- Nebraska softball player Sydney Gray was named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week on Monday.
Gray earned this award after a strong showing at the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Gray hit .438, homered four times and a grand slam.
In total, Gray muscled 10 RBI, had a 1.188 slugging percentage and a .550 on-base percentage.
Gray went 3-for-4 with two homers, a grand slam and four RBI against Northern Colorado. She also homered twice against Southeastern Louisiana.
View the full release from Nebraska athletics here.