(Lincoln) -- Nebraska’s Sierra Hassel and David Jensen have been honored as Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winners by the Big Ten.
Hassell – a Johnston, Iowa native – finished out her Nebraska career as a two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection and was the Nebraska Female Student-Athlete of the Year for the 2019-20 year.
Jensen – a native of Mobridge, South Dakota – went 17-6 this past season and qualified for the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Jensen was a Heart & Soul Award winner and among four finalists for the Student-Athlete of the Year award at Nebraska.
View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.