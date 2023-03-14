Oleg Kojenets

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Oleg Kojenets #33 MBB Photo Shoot June 2022 Nebraska Men’s Basketball

 Photo: Nebraska Athletics

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska basketball player Oleg Kojenets has hit the transfer portal. 

Kojenets played in 18 games last year.

He recorded 13 rebounds and 10 points in 62 minutes of action last season. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.