(Lincoln) -- Nebraska freshman Alexis Markowski was named Big Ten Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week on Monday.
Markowski earned this honor after averaging 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Huskers in games against Michigan and Iowa.
Markowski posted 20 points against Michigan in her first career start and followed with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting in a loss to Iowa on Sunday.
The Pius X gradaute is averaging 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest this season. View the full release from Nebraska athletics here.