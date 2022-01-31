(Lincoln) -- University of Nebraska women's basketball player Alexis Markowski collected her fifth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor on Monday.
Markowski averaged 19.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in wins over Wisconsin and Purdue.
The Lincoln Pius X graduated opened the week with 15 points and eight rebounds against Wisconsin and followed with a 23-point, seven-rebound day against Purdue.
Markowski is averaging 12.1 points per game this season and 19.7 over her last six games.
View the full release from Nebraska athletics here.