(Lincoln) -- Nebraska's Bryce McGowens is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season.
McGowens' recent honor comes after a pair of 20-point performances. He dropped 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting against Wisconsin and followed with a 29-point output against Rutgers on 14-of-18 shooting.
McGowens has scored 20-or-more points in each of the last three games, which marks the first time a Husker freshman has done that since Dave Hoppen in 1982-83.
McGowens averages 16.7 points per game, ranking second nationally among true freshman.
View the full release from Nebraska athletics here.