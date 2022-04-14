(KMAland) -- The US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has announced the establishment of the Collegiate Hall of Fame, and it's inaugural class features three regional college athletes.
Nebraska alums Charlie Greene and Merlene Ottey were announced as honorees for the first class, along with Kansas legend Jim Ryun.
Greene, whose honor is posthumously, was a six-time national champion for the Huskers from 1965 to 1967. Greene's dominance included three consecutive 60-yard dash titles at the NCAA Indoor Championships.
Ottey -- a 2015 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame member -- won 14 individual national titles during her time at Nebraska from 1980 to 1984.
Ryun ran at Kansas from 1966 to 1969. He won five NCAA titles during his time in Lawrence. He was a record-setting runner in the 880 yards, 1500 meters, mile and two-mile runs during his career.
View the full list USTFCCCA Hall of Fame inductees here.