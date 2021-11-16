(Lincoln) -- Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Rodriguez earned this distinction after averaging 6.29 digs per set in matches against Maryland and Indiana. The Sterling, Illinois, native had 22 digs against Maryland, followed by a match-high 22 scoops against Indiana.
Rodriguez -- a freshman -- averages 3.79 digs per set for the Huskers. Rodriguez also claimed Defensive Player of the Week on October 25th and has been named Freshman of the Week three times.
