(Rosemont) -- Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez has been named the Defensive Player of the Year with the release of the Big Ten Conference volleyball awards.
Rodriguez and teammates Madi Kubik and Lauren Stivrins were all named to the First Team All-Big Ten. Iowa’s Courtney Buzzerio and Nebraska’s Nicklin Hames are second team picks, Lindsay Krause and Rodriguez landed on the All-Freshman Team and Iowa’s Bailey Ortega and Nebraska’s Kayla Caffey are the Sportsmanship Honorees.
View the complete release from the Big Ten Conference linked here.