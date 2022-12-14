(KMAland) -- Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez was named a Second Team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Rodriguez had 464 digs and averaged 4.26 per set this past season – a year after being named the AVCA Freshman of the Year.
Several regional athletes received honorable mention, including Iowa State’s Eleanor Holthaus, Nebraska’s Madi Kubik, Creighton’s Norah Sis and Kendra Wait, Drake’s Haley Bush and Omaha’s McKenna Ruch.
View the complete list of honorees linked here.