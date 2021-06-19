(Lincoln) -- Nebraska's two-way standout Spencer Schwellenbach was named an American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-American on Saturday.
Schwellenbach played shortstop and was a relief pitcher for the Huskers this season. He tossed 31 2/3 innings with a 0.57 ERA and 34 strikeouts. Offensively, he hit .284 with 40 RBI, six homers and 19 extra-base hits en route to being named Big Ten Player of the Year and John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year.
Additionally, Iowa pitcher Trenton Wallace was a second-team nod. Wallace had a 7-1 record, 2.34 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 73 innings.
The full teams can be found here.