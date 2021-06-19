Spencer Schwellenbach
Huskers.com

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska's two-way standout Spencer Schwellenbach was named an American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-American on Saturday. 

Schwellenbach played shortstop and was a relief pitcher for the Huskers this season. He tossed 31 2/3 innings with a 0.57 ERA and 34 strikeouts. Offensively, he hit .284 with 40 RBI, six homers and 19 extra-base hits en route to being named Big Ten Player of the Year and John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year. 

Additionally, Iowa pitcher Trenton Wallace was a second-team nod. Wallace had a 7-1 record, 2.34 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 73 innings.

The full teams can be found here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.