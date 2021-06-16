Spencer Schwellenbach
Huskers.com

(Lincoln) -- University of Nebraska baseball standout Spencer Schwellenbach was named the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year on Wednesday. 

Schwellenbach played shortstop and was a relief pitcher for the Huskers this season. He tossed 31 2/3 innings with a 0.57 ERA and 34 strikeouts. Offensively, he hit .284 with 40 RBI, six homers and 19 extra-base hits en route to being named Big Ten Player of the Year. 

Schwellenbach is expected to be highly-selected in the 2021 MLB Draft, which begins on July 11th. 

