(Lincoln) -- University of Nebraska baseball standout Spencer Schwellenbach was named the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year on Wednesday.
Schwellenbach played shortstop and was a relief pitcher for the Huskers this season. He tossed 31 2/3 innings with a 0.57 ERA and 34 strikeouts. Offensively, he hit .284 with 40 RBI, six homers and 19 extra-base hits en route to being named Big Ten Player of the Year.
Schwellenbach is expected to be highly-selected in the 2021 MLB Draft, which begins on July 11th.