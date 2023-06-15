(Lincoln) -- Nebraska head track & field coach Justin St. Clair picked up a pair of accolades from the USTFCCCA on Thursday.
St. Clair was named the Midwest Region Women's Coach of the Year & Midwest Region Men's Coach of the Year. The Huskers' women's program finished eighth at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships while the men finished 17th. The men's team won the Big Ten, and the women's squad finished third.
Additionally, women's track & field athlete Axelina Johnnson was the Midwest Region Field Athlete of the Year. Johansson won the shot put national title with a throw of 63-03.75. Her season-best throw of 64-01.25 ranks second in NCAA history and was a national record in her native Sweden.
