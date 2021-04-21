(KMAland) -- Eight regional volleyball athletes were honored as All-Americans by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins was picked to the first team while teammate Nicklin Hames and Kylie Deberg of Missouri landed on the second team. Nebraska’s Lexi Sun added a third-team selection.
Honorable mention honors went to Melanie Brecka of UMKC, Drake’s Haley Bush, Madi Kubik of Nebraska and Creighton’s Jaela Zimmerman.
