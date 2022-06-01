(Lincoln) -- Nebraska second baseman Cam Ybarra was named a NFCA Third Team All-American on Wednesday.
Ybarra hit .365 with 39 RBI and 27 extra-base hits.
The Mission Viejo, California native hit 10 homers last season.
View the full teams here.
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska second baseman Cam Ybarra was named a NFCA Third Team All-American on Wednesday.
Ybarra hit .365 with 39 RBI and 27 extra-base hits.
The Mission Viejo, California native hit 10 homers last season.
View the full teams here.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.