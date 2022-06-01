Cam Ybarra
Photo: Nebraska Athletics

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska second baseman Cam Ybarra was named a NFCA Third Team All-American on Wednesday.

Ybarra hit .365 with 39 RBI and 27 extra-base hits.

The Mission Viejo, California native hit 10 homers last season.

View the full teams here.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.