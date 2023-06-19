(Woodbine) -- Exira-EHK took full control of its own destiny in the Rolling Valley Conference title race with an 11-1 win over Woodbine Monday.
The Spartans (14-2, 10-0) scored seven runs in the fifth and four runs in the seventh and got a complete game from pitcher Riley Miller en route to a dominant victory over the Tigers (15-4, 9-2).
“They just kept playing hard,” Exira-EHK head coach Andrea Schwery said. “The fifth inning we just had an offensive explosion. We were hitting the ball, getting bunts down, we were being aggressive on the bases. Just perfect offensive execution. I just thought we played really well all around.”
Hannah Nelson went 2-for-4 at the plate with five RBI, including a three-run homer.
“We kept our energy up,” Nelson said. “We’ve been struggling with that for some games, but tonight it definitely helped us and we came through with the win.”
Both Miller and Woodbine pitcher Charlie Pryor were dueling it out for the first four innings of the contest, neither team able to scratch any runs across.
That is until the fifth inning, when Exira-EHK’s bats exploded.
Hailey Berns reached on an error, Harlee Fahn walked and Taryn Pedersen singled, loading the bases to start the inning. With the bases juiced and one out, Shay Burmeister ripped a two-RBI double to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead.
Miller drove in Burmeister with an RBI single before Gemini Goodwin singled to put runners on the corners with two out, when Nelson crushed a ball into left field and hit the scoreboard to secure a three-run home run.
“I had already had two strikeouts, so I knew I had to step up,” Nelson said. “I was down 0-2 in the count and I just connected with the ball. I didn’t actually see it go over [the fence], I heard it hit the scoreboard. It felt really good. I’ve been in kind of a hitting slump so being able to celebrate with my teammates was really fun.”
The Spartans added two more in the fifth to make it 7-0.
Nelson drove in two more runs with a double in the seventh to cap off her career night.
“That was the confidence builder [Nelson] needed,” Schwery said. “It was awesome that she kept her head. That’s what you have to do in the game of softball where there’s a lot of failure. You just have to know that the next chance you get, you’re gonna capitalize on it.”
Miller, just an eighth-grader, racked up eight strikeouts and allowed just a single run in her complete-game victory.
“[Miller] did a good job changing up her pitches, hitting the spots we wanted to hit and getting balls that our defense could field,” Schwery said. “She did a good job of keeping her cool and trusting her defense around her.”
With this win, Exira-EHK takes a two-game lead in the RVC with just two league games left to play in the regular season.
As the postseason rapidly approaches, Exira-EHK looks to put the finishing touches on its preparation for the tournament.
“We just want to continue to improve on our offensive execution and clean up our defense,” Schwery said. “Just making sure we have as little weaknesses as possible and are playing our best ball going into the postseason and we’ll see what we can do.”
Exira-EHK will return to the diamond for a home battle with Glidden-Ralston Wednesday, while Woodbine will host Ridge View Tuesday.
View full video interviews with Nelson and Schwery below.