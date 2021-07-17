(Neola) -- Leyton Nelson's masterful pitching sent Tri-Center into a substate final with a 10-0 win over Logan-Magnolia in a Class 1A District 15 Final on KMA 960 Saturday night.
"It feels really good," Coach Max Kozeal said. "I'm super proud of our seniors. They did things well everywhere, and that's pretty cool to do so in their last game on this field."
One of those seniors -- Nelson -- earned his ninth win of the year by tossing five innings of no-hit baseball while allowing only one walk and striking out six.
"I just threw strikes," he said. "I've got eight guys behind me that make plays. If I throw strikes, they are going to help me."
"Leyton was money on the mound again tonight," Coach Kozeal said. "He is so good mentally in everything he does. And that pays as a pitcher. He can locate his fastball, which is fun as a coach because you can call pitches like you're playing a video game. It's pretty amazing for a guy that didn't have hardly any varsity time last year. He's pretty special."
Tri-Center's bats complemented Nelson's brilliant pitching by plating 10 runs in the six-inning win. Senior Trent Kozeal roped three hits on Saturday -- a single, double and triple -- while also driving in two runs and scoring twice. The Northwest Missouri State commit's double and triple marked his 23rd and 24th extra-base hits in 44 knocks this season.
"Every time at the box, I try to round first hard and hustle," he said. "We come up to the plate, ready to battle and see the ball well. We don't have many bad at-bats."
Nelson added two hits and an RBI of his own, while Mason Rohatsch also posted two hits. Kaden McDermott drove in two runs on a knock, and Justice Weers and Ethan Alfers sent in a run on one hit.
In total, eight different Tri-Center batters recorded a hit and scored a run on Saturday.
"Our guys just barrel the ball well," Coach Kozeal said. "There isn't a weak spot in the lineup. When you send nine guys to the plate that can do damage, that's pretty tough."
Tri-Center posted two runs in the first inning off Nelson's two-RBI single and added four more in the third with runs driven by Weers and Trent Kozeal to push the lead to 6-0. The Trojans plated three runs in the fifth to take a 9-0 lead with McDermott's two-RBI double. In the sixth, Rohatsch relieved Nelson on the hill, and Logan-Magnolia managed to scratch a hit from Jarrett Armstrong, but the Panthers' best scoring opportunity came up empty when they left the bases loaded.
Rohatsch opened T-C's portion of the sixth with a single and was driven in by Trent Kozeal's third hit of the night, sending Tri-Center to a Class 1A Substate Final against Kingsley-Pierson on Tuesday night at Sioux City West.
Saturday's win is the 27th of the season and the third over their Western Iowa Conference foe.
"These guys have been winners since they were little," Coach Kozeal said. "To see the season they've had is pretty cool."
Logan-Magnolia's loss ends their season at 15-14. The Panthers bid farewell to six starters -- Armstrong, Tre Melby, Joe Hedger, Jacob Fetter, Klayton Dickman, Kaleb Hatcher.
Tri-Center (27-2) is now one win away from their sixth state tournament appearance and first since 2018. The Trojans' substate appearance against Kingsley-Pierson features many contributors from their basketball squad that lost to Martensdale-St. Marys with a trip to state at stake.
"We got to play loose and relaxed," Trent Kozeal said. "In basketball, we were tight. We just have to be relaxed."
"I've seen Kingsley-Pierson play," Coach Kozeal said. "They are a fundamental team. To come out on top, we're going to have to play our game, compete and have some fun. We get to be in a substate game against a team that made it last year. I'm sure our kids will be ready. They are looking forward to it."
Click below to view full interviews with Nelson and the Kozeals.