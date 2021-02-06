(KMAland) -- The shot of Leyton Nelson's life gave the Tri-Center boys their first win over Treynor in nine tries with a thrilling 56-55 overtime victory Friday night on KMA 960.
"I'm just so happy for our guys," Nelson said. "We hadn't beat Treynor in four years. It's finally here and it's good to show what we are about."
"This is exactly what we want going into districts," Coach Chad Harder said. "If this doesn't get you ready for a tournament atmosphere, I don't know what does. It was good to tough it out. It wasn't pretty or how we wanted it to go, but we got it done."
It was a tale of two halves in Treynor Friday night.
In the first half, both teams pushed the tempo relying on transition buckets and timely three-pointers. Treynor led 19-14 after one. Tri-Center found a rhythm in the second and ultimately took a 31-28 lead into halftime thanks to a 10-0 run to close the frame.
The Trojans also managed to score the first points of the second half to push their lead to 33-28. T-C's expanded their lead to 42-32 midway through the third, but Treynor closed the frame with seven consecutive points to whittle the deficit down to 42-39.
Both offenses struggled in the fourth quarter, but Tri-Center maintained a 45-43 through most of it.
Treynor tied it at 45 with a jumper from Noah James with just over two minutes to go. However, Trent Kozeal responded, and Tri-Center regained the lead at 47-45 with 2:04 to go.
Tri-Center had multiple opportunities to put the game away, but a pair of untimely turnovers thwarted that opportunity.
"I thought we had them," Nelson said.
Treynor called a timeout with 12.2 seconds remaining to run one final play. Coming out of the timeout, Sid Schaaf maneuvered his way to the basket and converted with two seconds remaining to force overtime.
In overtime, Treynor struck first, but Tri-Center tied it at 49. The Trojans then took a 51-49 behind a pair of free-throws from Kent Elliott, but Blake Sadr tied it.
Elliott regained the lead for Tri-Center with 1:27 remaining, but Treynor once again had an answer, this time with a pair of free-throws from Thomas Schwartz, who tied it at 53 with 1:20 left.
Tri-Center had a chance to regain the lead on their ensuing possession, but couldn't convert, setting up an opportunity for Treynor with a little over 30 seconds left. The Cardinals meticulously moved the ball before Tim Zimmerman knifed to the lane and converted with four seconds left, handing Treynor a 55-53 lead.
What ensued next will likely be remembered in Tri-Center lore for years to come.
The Trojans called a timeout and put Jaxon Johnson on the inbounds pass. Johnson, the quarterback for Tri-Center's football team, lobbed a football pass to halfcourt, where Nelson dribbled through a double team and fired a deep, desperation three at the horn, which went in to hand Tri-Center a 56-55 victory. Nelson's game-winner sent Tri-Center crowd into a frenzy. The win is the first for the Trojans over Treynor since January 27th, 2017.
"He (Coach Harder) told me to just catch it at halfcourt and go," Nelson said. "Noah James and Braden Larsen cut me off. I just thought "yikes". I had to pull the trigger."
"We wanted to get the ball to Leyton at the end of the game but was expecting something a little different," Harder said. "But big-time players make big-time plays. He lined it up pretty good. It's stuff he practices."
Nelson's heroic game-winner was a fitting end to the wild final minutes of basketball for Coach Harder's resilient squad.
"It's the character of these guys," Harder said. "At the end, I just said that we have to play to win. Our kids deserve this."
Ethan Alfers posted a team-high 13 points. Nelson and Elliott had 12 points. Elliott partook in a physical matchup in the paint with Sadr throughout the night, holding Sadr to only four points despite playing a bulk of the game with three fouls.
"I knew he was going to be physical and that he's going to be tough and not back down," Elliott said. "It was a good battle. Defensively, I was trying to be a little smart and play with my feet more."
Zimmerman paced Treynor's efforts with 18 points. Schaaf added 13. James and Schwartz added nine apiece for the Cardinals, who fall to 15-4 overall and 14-2 in the WIC. They conclude the regular season on Thursday against Thomas Jefferson.
Tri-Center improves to 16-2 overall and 13-2 in the WIC. The Trojans have one more WIC opponent left -- AHSTW -- who is also 13-2 in conference action. The even records make Tuesday's matchup a de-facto conference championship game, shared with Treynor.
"Our conference has amazing coaches," Harder said. "We are going to celebrate every win and then move onto the next. AHSTW is going to be a really difficult game. We know it's going to get us ready for districts."
Tri-Center beat AHSTW 76-57 in their January 8th meeting. The complete interviews with Nelson, Elliott and Coach Harder can be viewed below.