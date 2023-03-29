(Harlan) -- Harlan senior Wil Neuharth has wasted little time getting into midseason form and appears destined for a memorable track season.
"I'm feeling really good," Neuharth said. "It was a really good outdoor meet to start the year. I'm right where I wanted to be."
Neuharth opened his senior track season with a pair of individual titles and two relay championships at last week's Carroll Early Bird.
He swept the sprints, claiming the 100 and 200 in 11.04 and 22.39, respectively Neuharth also played a hand in the winning 4x200 (1:31.57) and sprint medley (1:37.15) relays.
"It's good to start like this," he said. "It gets me jacked up for the rest of the year and gives me something to look forward to the rest of the year."
Neuharth's 200-meter time ranks third in the state.
"I got more warmed up than 100 and ran a pretty darn good time," Neuharth said. "I think I'm most successful in the middle of the race when everyone is clumped up or challenging me. I don't let that phase me. I just stand my ground and keep pushing. That's where I excel most."
Neuharth's fast 200 time in his first outdoor meet of the season sets the tone for his senior campaign as he chases a sub-22 time.
"I think it's a good number to start with," he said. "I guess sub-22 is on the way."
Neuharth is one part of a potent Harlan sprinting lineup. Teammate Aidan Hall finished right behind him in both individual races. The pair also teamed with Lukas Francis and Jacob Birch in their victorious relays.
"The 4x200 ran a good time," Neuharth said. "Our sprint med team is pretty darn good, too. (Aidan) has helped me out a lot. There are times he beats me, and times I beat him. As long as it's us two, I'm OK with whatever way it goes."
Neuharth qualified for state in three events last year: the 100, 200 and sprint medley. He finished fourth in Class 3A's 100 and was part of a fifth-place sprint medley squad.
Neuharth has big goals for this track season, and rightfully so.
"One of the big goals for me is to win state in the open events," he said. "I think our 4x100 and 4x200 also have a good chance. I think those are achievable. The big key is staying on task and staying healthy."