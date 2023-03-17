(Shenandoah) -- On Monday, the Shenandoah School Board approved a licensing agreement for the use of a baseball and softball practice facility.
One of the spearheads of the practice facility, Shenandoah assistant baseball coach Austin Herold, tells KMA Sports the facility can be used by high school and youth programs alike.
“It’s for the kids,” Herold said. “It’s not a cash grab facility. It’s all for the kids, and we really want to develop something in Shenandoah baseball all the way from K through 12. We don’t want a rebuilding phase. We rebuild one time, and then it’s just a reload.”
Herold says he teamed with his father Mark, his uncle Jay and Shenandoah head baseball coach Brett Roberts in putting the facility together at one of the properties owned by his uncle. The idea spawned from Herold’s own need to stay sharp in the offseason as he was playing college baseball at Southwest Tennessee.
“I needed a place to train in the winter time when I was back,” Herold said. “I didn’t really have anywhere I could throw or do my Driveline training.”
Following Herold’s own baseball career, he found a new passion for coaching. That led him to the Shenandoah staff, working alongside Roberts, who was his high school baseball coach. Now, with a few additions and tweaks, the facility has turned into operational for everyone in the Shenandoah program.
“In the springtime, there’s four or five different sports going on,” Herold said. “Whenever there’s a day you need to be indoors, there’s not a whole lot of gym space between the high school and middle school. We were weighing our options, and we just wanted to find a place where we could hit or workout when it’s raining.”
Herold says the facility was originally used for storage, but there was ample space for what they were looking to do. After acquiring some turf from a school in Nebraska, the project turned into a reality.
“We had some batting cages and some mounds built, and it’s kind of transformed into our used new facility,” he added. “It’s nothing state-of-the-art. It’s nothing brand new, but it’s much better than competing for gym space in the spring.”
Listen to much more with Herold in this interview conducted by KMA Sports below.