(Atchison, Kansas) -- Former Harlan and Northwest Missouri State star and Bearcats assistant coach Joel Osborn landed his first head coaching gig on Thursday. On Friday, he joined KMA’s Upon Further Review.
Osborn, the son of KMA Sports Hall of Fame Legacy Award winner and legendary coach Mitch Osborn, had spent the past nine seasons on the Northwest Missouri State staff.
“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity,” Osborn told KMA Sports on Friday’s Upon Further Review. “It’s a great opportunity for me and my family. There’s a tremendous amount of tradition there.”
Osborn takes over for Larry Wilcox, who retired after 42 years and over 300 wins at the school.
“For the people in Southwest Iowa, (Coach Wilcox) is the Curt Bladt of Benedictine,” Osborn said. “The foundation is phenomenal. That was really one of the things that attracted me – the longevity of him and his staff. I know the tradition they have there.”
The Ravens play in NAIA and are a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference along with regional schools like Graceland, Grand View and Peru State.
“I’ve come from that type of tradition at Northwest Missouri State and at Harlan,” Osborn said. “That’s one of the things I’m going to embrace and look to build off. The biggest thing we’re going to do is invest in the people they have there and bringing in the best people we can and invest in them.”
Osborn most recently was the co-offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Northwest. He also coached running backs and wide receivers during his tenure in Maryville.
“I’ve always wanted to be a head football coach,” Osborn said. “It’s a combination of a lot of things. Timing, where you’re at in your life and are you ready to be a head coach. I’ve gone through a lot of different stages at Northwest and every stage of my coaching career has helped put me in position to be ready to be a head coach.”
Along with growing up in the same household as a legendary head coach, Osborn has played for and coached with a number of highly successful leaders during his playing and coaching career. From Curt Bladt, Steve Daeges, Mel Tjeerdsma, Adam Dorrel and Rich Wright, Osborn has been surrounded by greatness.
“I think it starts with being a real, authentic and good person,” Osborn said. “At the same time, demanding the very best that you can get out of them while understanding people’s strengths and weaknesses and putting them in the position to be successful. One thing I learned at Harlan is joined as one we get the job done. Work together as opposed to against each other.”
Osborn developed a reputation as a tireless recruiter during his time at Northwest, rising to the recruiting coordinator position. He put a real focus on KMAland, too, bringing in several important players from the area over the years.
“It’s going to be one of the areas we’ll focus on,” he said. “As soon as I get off the phone, there’s definitely some kids I’ve got to get written down in my notebook so we can cover those as a staff and see if they are going to be a fit for us. If we can get them down to campus, I think that would be a home run.”
Hear much more with Osborn from Friday’s Upon Further Review interview linked below.