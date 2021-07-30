(Clarinda) -- Clarinda’s new activities director Tom Adams is in his first week on the job, and he already experienced a state tournament.
“Very thankful for those that came before me,” Adams told KMA Sports. “The more I’m here every day I have to be so appreciative for the staff they’ve surrounded me with. (State baseball) was very exciting, and it allowed me to get started in the right direction.”
Adams is well-versed in the AD “game” with years spent in that role with both Harrisonville and Maryville. He was a teacher, coach, activities director and assistant principal for 28 years in Missouri and over 30 total. Adams also spent time working at Clarinda Academy.
“I was very blessed to work in that environment, trying to be a difference maker,” Adams said. “I knew the area, and I was really looking for something to continue what I was trained to do. Working with Luke Cox at Clarinda Academy and at Ravenwood allowed me to find out and pursue this opportunity at Clarinda. I’m really blessed that I was chosen.”
According to Adams’ bio in a release from Clarinda schools, he is also experienced in athletic budgets and facility improvements and maintenance have been a strength of his while re-designing and overseeing several facility projects.
“Many times when I was a teacher and a coach, I wasn’t able to get the concept that I was trying to show across,” Adams said. “I would move into the differentiating instruction mode. I’ve always believed that people are more important than things. It’s kind of a foundation for me. When things become more important than people there are fires to put out, and I’d like to keep those to a minimum.”
Currently in the Clarinda athletic department, the Cardinals tout an array of young coaches, including Collin Bevins in football and wrestling, Chad Blank in boys track, Jess Doyle in volleyball and Conner Hanafan in girls basketball. Adams hopes he can continue to foster, develop and retain the group.
“I’ve been very fortunate to meet most of them at the golf outing the other day,” Adams said. “One thing I did feel immediately was the energy. There’s no exception for energy. These young people and our established staff come early and they stay late. I always use the term servant leaders.
“A key to a lot of that is our retention, and I look at that as an important factor in everything we say and do. There’s no other exception for showing up daily, being visible and walking the talk.”
Hear much more with Clarinda’s new activities director in the audio file below from Friday’s UFR.