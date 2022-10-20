(Plattsmouth) -- It's another year with another state qualification for the Plattsmouth cross country program, although this year's berth comes under new leadership.
The Plattsmouth boys are back at the state meet despite some recent injuries and illnesses.
"We feel like we're finally healthy," Coach Chris Wiseman said. "The last three weeks, we were hit with illness and COVID. We feel like we have everybody on the same page. That gives us the opportunity to reach the goals we've had since the start of the year."
The Blue Devils finished third in their district with 59 points. Elijah Dix led their efforts with a fifth-place finish, and Carter Moss was 13th. Alden McKnight, Hunter Mazzulla, Joel Moore and Daniel Barajas-Soto also ran for the Blue Devils at their district meet.
"To have our boys find a way to give themselves one more week was pretty admirable," Coach Wiseman said. "These kids have worked very hard from the start of summer up until now. They deserve the opportunity to see if we're a top-five team. They showed guts at districts. With all the adversity they've been through, they're gritty."
The Blue Devils have become a mainstay at the state meet. This year marks the 17th consecutive season the Blue Devils have sent at least one team, although this year's trip is the first under Wiseman, who replaced legendary head coach Todd Nott.
The Blue Devils hope to crack the top five in the team standings. While that's the goal, Wiseman hopes his team cherishes the opportunity to run at the state meet.
"You have to run the same way you did in the second week of September," Wiseman said. "Sometimes, people put more into this race than they need to. It's an opportunity to show what you've done all season long. If you do that, you give yourself an opportunity to compete at a high level."
Hear much more from the interview with Coach Wiseman below.