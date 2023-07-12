(Des Moines) -- The new leader of Drake University softball has seen a meteoric rise from high school coach to Division I head coach.
Former state champion-winning Clarke High School coach Lindsay Diehl takes over for the Bulldogs after 21 years with Rich Calvert leading the program.
“I’m really excited about this opportunity to take this next step up,” Coach Diehl told KMA Sports. “Going from Clarke, taking the next step to Indian Hills and finding success there, I’m excited for the opportunity to grow myself and see what I can accomplish at this level.”
Diehl, who also coached previously at Iowa Central, was most recently the head coach at Indian Hills since 2018, amassing 186 wins and a .762 winning percentage while leading her team to four NJCAA Region Championships, two NJCAA District titles and two NJCAA World Series appearances.
“I saw the opportunity (at Drake) open up and had some intrigue,” Diehl said. “I was on my way to Denver to recruit on behalf of Indian Hills, and I had received an email of interest that they wanted to talk to me. That’s how things started, and that led to some interviews that really sparked my interest of what’s going on at Drake.”
Diehl says she’s long had an appeal to Drake while paying attention to Coach Calvert’s program.
“Rich had success and won and had some athletes that I coached against when I was at Clarke that were really successful,” she said. “I got on campus on Wednesday and made a decision by Thursday. My head is still spinning a little bit of all the things I need to get in line. It happened fast, but I feel like I made the right decision. It was hard to leave Indian Hills, but I am excited about this.”
When Diehl got into coaching at her alma mater Clarke, she wasn’t really thinking about eventually becoming a Division I head coach.
“I got into it because I really loved growing kids and having those a-ha moments,” Diehl said. “Watching success happen and seeing what hard work can do. I started out coaching at Clarke. Somebody was crazy enough to hire me when I was 20, and then when I went to Iowa Central, that’s where I really grew a passion for coaching the game.
“I wouldn’t say my ambitions were that I wanted to go all over the country. It was that I wanted to be in Iowa and coach the game of softball. My path led me to a couple different places in Iowa, and I’m excited that I ended up at the Division I level.”
