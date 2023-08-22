(Nebraska City) -- The Ben Fedoris era in Nebraska City opens on Friday night when the Pioneers start the 2023 football season at Fort Calhoun.
Coach Fedoris, though, is not new to the Pioneers staff after previously working as an assistant.
“I was here with Coach (Kaleb) Walker last year, and the kids bought into it and believe in it,” Fedoris said. “We’re not trying to change too much. The terminology is the same, and we have the same offensive coordinator around. We’re trying to stay with what we did last year.”
During a rebuilding season, the Pioneers were 2-7, although five of those losses came in the first five games, and Nebraska City went 2-2 in their final four games, including an impressive 10-0 win over Auburn to close the season.
“We’ve got a lot of seniors coming back,” Fedoris said. “We’ve got 12 of them, and they’ve shown great leadership. That has made my job a little easier and the transition more seamless. Most of them played for us last year, so we’ve got a lot coming back.”
Fedoris mentions receiver Chris Blum, middle linebacker Jackson Kreifel and Tristan Kingery as some of the key leaders for this year’s team. Starting quarterback Austin Sterling and four total starting offensive linemen are also coming back.
“(I feel good) about all of them,” Fedoris added. “The kids are coming out and ready, and I think they’re ready to hit somebody else besides each other.”
That should be especially true this week, as Nebraska City heads to Fort Calhoun in The Pioneer Bowl with the annual Wagon Wheel Trophy on the line.
“They’ve got a new head coach this year,” Fedoris said of Fort Calhoun. “Their guy is coming from Bennington and is the former offensive coordinator there. We’re looking at a lot of what Bennington ran last year.
“They’ve got a wide receiver that set their school record against us last year for yards in a game, so I know he’s a good one coming back. They’ve got this tiny linebacker that flew around the field and got some big guys up front that block for them.”
Fort Calhoun won last year’s Pioneer Bowl, 27-12, in the opening week of the season.
“It’s just about showing up to play,” Coach Fedoris added. “Week 1 is all about who is more prepared and more ready to play.”
