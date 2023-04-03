(Neola) -- The Tri-Center girls soccer team has a new look this year. However, the Trojans have still found a way to produce a quality start.
The Trojans earned wins over Kuemper Catholic, Denison-Schleswig and Sioux City West, while their lone loss came to Columbus Scotus.
"I'm happy with how we played the first week," Tri-Center head girls soccer coach Jeff Lefeber said. "We have a lot of freshmen getting involved this year. They're progressing and meshing with the older girls. It was nice to see them come into their own as the week went on. (Columbus Scotus) took it to us, but we grew up a lot."
Last week was a chance for Tri-Center to figure out life after Miranda Ring and her twin sister Marissa. The pair accounted for 52 of the Trojans' 75 goals last year.
Junior Cassidy Cunningham, freshman Lucy Elsener and senior Rachel Hundtofte have stepped up for the Trojans this year. Cunningham has five goals, Elsener scored three times, and Hundtofte has two winners and three assists.
"They're taking over and giving our offense opportunities," Lefeber said. "We have the pieces. We just need to put them together to blend and get them on the right page."
While the offense figures itself out, the Trojans lean on senior goalie Preslie Arbaugh. Arbaugh had 28 saves and had three clean sheets last week.
"She's made some amazing saves," Lefeber said. "Her work ethic is second to none. She's starting to be more vocal this year. She's just phenomenal. I can't say enough good things about her."
The Trojans' young lineup still has plenty of room to grow.
"I want to see growth in our back line," Lefeber said. "That group has to become one unit. They have to be on the same page. I want to see progress."
Tri-Center has some stern road tests this week with Treynor (Tuesday) and Atlantic (Thursday). They hope to use those as building blocks for the rest of the season.
"It's a big test," Lefeber said. "They're going to be tough. We have tests all season long. We can't take a day off. We have to be everybody that comes our way. Atlantic and Treynor are going to test us. We'll grow no matter how we do and look at what we did wrong and right. That's all we can do."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Lefeber.