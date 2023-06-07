(Anita) -- Fresh off a state tournament appearance in 2022, the CAM baseball team has hit the ground running with a largely new roster this season.
The Cougars are 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the Rolling Valley Conference thus far.
“We started off doing pretty well,” CAM head coach Drew Ticknor said. “We’re kind of settling into some new roles. We’ve got a lot of young kids playing and kids that haven’t had a lot of varsity experience. I think overall our kids have really stepped up and fit into their roles that they were put into pretty well.”
This year’s squad looks vastly different from last season’s, as the Cougars graduated five of its top seven run scorers from a year ago.
“In all the sports, after that senior class graduated last year, we’ve got athletes and we had good players behind them, they just never really got the time that they deserved just based on the kids that were ahead of them,” Ticknor said. “Coming into the season, I knew we had kids who could play baseball. I knew we had kids that wanted to be in the positions they’re in now and that they deserve to be there.”
CAM’s next-man-up mentality has led to some shake ups in the positional lineup; something its players have embraced.
“All over the place we’ve had kids get put into roles that, looking from last year, maybe they didn’t foresee this year,” Ticknor said. “All the guys really have done a nice job… they’ve really stepped up for us.”
The Cougars also lost 65% of its pitching from the 2022 team, but they still have a solid group of returning hurlers.
Chase Spieker is leading the way on the mound with a 2-0 record and a 3.60 ERA. Brody Paulsen is not far behind with a 1-0 record, a 4.42 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15.2 innings pitched.
“I’m seeing a lot of good things [from the pitching staff],” Ticknor siad. “We’ve been pretty efficient on the mound. Coming into this season, we didn’t have a lot of varsity innings coming back on the team. I think a lot of people might’ve seen that as a question mark for us, but we’ve proven that we can play with everybody, throw strikes and make good plays.”
At the plate, CAM is still going through some growing pains as it seeks timely hits, but the Cougars do have five players batting .333 or better.
“I think the main thing is getting hits when we need to,” Ticknor said. “In the two losses we’ve had, we had guys in scoring position late in the game and just haven’t gotten the hits when we needed to. As a young team, I think that’s gonna come with this season. That’s the main thing. Putting the ball in play and making our [opponents] make plays. It’s harder to field a ground ball than it is a strikeout.”
Most would consider a young, inexperienced roster a burden, but the Cougars see it as an opportunity to unlock new potential.
“Time will tell in seeing what we’re capable of doing,” Ticknor said. “A new team, only seven games into the season, I don’t know that a lot of these kids know what they’re capable of yet. I don’t really think you could put a limit on this team as young as we are. I think there’s so much potential with them, anything could be possible.”
CAM is back on the diamond Wednesday when it travels to Mondamin for a road date with West Harrison at 7:30 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Ticknor from Wednesday’s KMA Sports Feature.