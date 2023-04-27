(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western new women’s basketball coach Mitch Rolls brings a mix of experience and success to the Reivers program.
Rolls, who was announced as the new head coach this past Friday, spent the last eight seasons at NJCAA Division II Labette Community College in Parsons, Kansas.
“It was my first collegiate job and was a fun ride,” Rolls told KMA Sports. “We had some success and built a program that was obviously good enough to rival schools like Iowa Western. With Iowa Western coming along, I can join the big leagues and go to a prestigious community college with great academics, great athletics. You can’t say ‘no’ to Iowa Western.”
Rolls led Labette to a 159-66 record during his tenure with the school, capturing Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference championships in 2020 and 2023. His teams finished the year ranked in the final NJCAA DII polls in his last seven seasons, including in the top 10 in each of the last six.
“I give the kids credit,” Rolls told KMA Sports of his success at Labette. “We got great players consistently and continued to develop them. That’s one thing we pride ourselves on. We make sure they get better as athletes, get better as students and that’s been our focus.”
Rolls played four years with NCAA Division I Colgate University during his collegiate career and even played professionally overseas before deciding to focus on coaching. Once Iowa Western became an option, he found it was too good to pass up.
“If you go on campus for about 15 minutes, it explains itself,” Rolls said of his decision to leave Labette for IWCC. “Just the facilities, the people that work there and the other coaches that work there. It’s an unreal atmosphere and environment. I played DI athletics, my assistant coach played DI athletics and both us thought the campus and facilities and the way things are handled (at IWCC) is better than our D1 school.”
The Reivers were 26-5 this past season under head coach Jillian Flores-Bennett, who left for the head job at Augustana. Rolls is hopeful that success can continue.
“We have a couple returners coming back, some really good players,” Rolls said. “I had a couple players sign at Labette that we’re going to try to have come with us. We’re just making sure we fill out that roster and make sure we’re going to be competitive in the league.”
Listen to much more with Coach Rolls in the full interview below.