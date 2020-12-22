(Logan) -- A new look has been no problem for the Logan-Magnolia girls basketball team in the early stages of this season as they currently sit at 5-1 with a crucial Western Iowa Conference matchup looming.
"I think our kids are continuing to improve," Coach Derek Sonderland told KMA Sports on Tuesday's feature. "First and foremost, that's our biggest goal. Each time we step on the floor, we have to get better. We are trying to put the pieces to the puzzle together isn't easy, but I'm certainly pleased with how well our kids are continuing to work, dial in and stay focused. I know this year is a little more hectic, but I couldn't be more proud of our kids."
The Panthers opened the season with a 42-32 at the hands of Underwood. They have since peeled off five consecutive victories over IKM-Manning, Tri-Center, Missouri Valley, Fremont-Mills and Audubon.
Lo-Ma was a state qualifier last season, but did so with three seniors that have since departed, including standout Kylie Morrison. The early inexperience of their lineup could have attributed to their season-opening struggle, but they've since made monumental strides, according to Sonderland.
"Our kids are learning new roles and they are learning those roles on the fly," he said. "We are learning how important the little things are and paying attention to detail. I think the kids are starting to figure that out and our record is reflecting it. That's allowed us to make the strides that we have so far."
Senior Emilie Thompson has blossomed in her new role as the main scorer. The Waldorf commit is currently averaging 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.
"Her role has changed a little bit," Sonderland said. "Last year, she was more of a set shooter. We've moved her to point guard. She's doing a good job and is starting to understand that she has to take care of the basketball, make good decisions and get people where they need to be on the floor, but also still look to score. I think she's done a great job of understanding her new role and continuing to improve."
Sophomore Mya Moss is contributing 8.5 points and 8 rebounds per contest while Ava Goldsmith, Greylan Hornbeck and Emme Lake are all averaging between four and six points per game for the Panthers.
Defensively, Lo-Ma has been frugal, holding opponents to only 34 points per game. Coach Sonderland attributes his team's defensive success to their emphasis on attention to detail.
"Our kids are starting to understand what we are emphasizing defensively," he said. "But it goes back to doing the little things."
The Panthers, who are currently ranked No. 13 in Class 1A, sit at 4-1 in the Western Iowa Conference. They figure to be among the contenders for the conference crown along with Underwood, Treynor and their Tuesday opponent -- AHSTW.
The 2A No. 12 Lady Vikes are currently 6-2 on the year and would love to avenge last year's one-point regional final loss to the Panthers.
Coach Sonderland is quick to admit that containing AHSTW's three-headed monster of Kailey Jones, Claire Denning and Claire Harris is no easy task.
"We have our hands full Tuesday, there's no doubt about it," Sonderland said. "You look at that Avoca lineup, they are just loaded. You look at that lineup, they have a better lineup than they have last year. The experience that their seniors have is going to be huge for them."
Lo-Ma's massive WIC tilt with AHSTW will mark their final game of 2020. They return to action on January 4th against Boyer Valley. The complete interview with Coach Sonderland can be heard below.