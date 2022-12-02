(Council Bluffs) -- The names and faces are new for the Abraham Lincoln boys basketball program, but the expectations and culture haven't gone anywhere as the Lynx ready for a new season.
The Lynx won 55 games in the past three years behind the stellar combo of Josh Dix and Jamison Gruber. Those two have since graduated, pursuing respective careers at Iowa and Nebraska-Kearney.
"Life without Josh and Jamison is different," Coach Jason Isaacson said. "It's been exciting. As a coach, it's a good challenge. We have some good players. They just have to step into new roles. It's really a new year for us."
Sophomore Creighton Bracker is the top returning scorer. Bracker dropped 3.8 points per game last year while shooting 51.4% from the field. Junior Jayden Calabro and sophomore Ettiene Higgins will also see enhanced roles this year.
The Lynx did add one new face to the roster -- junior Cole Arnold. Arnold was Lewis Central's leading scorer last year with 14.5 points per game.
"The guys are doing a good job being coachable," Isaacson said. "We're getting better each day."
AL's size should be an advantage for them on a nightly basis.
"We have some big boys, but they can also step out on the perimeter," he said. "We're trying to be a physical team this year."
Developing chemistry with a new lineup is vital to AL's success this season.
"We're not anywhere where we need to be defensively," Isaacson said. "Offensively, we need to play together. Nobody goes through a season without some adversity. How the young guys handle that is big. If we do those things, we'll be really tough come the end of the year."
The Lynx are coming off a remarkable three-year stretch. While the outside perception might be a step back for the Lynx, Coach Isaacson feels the culture set by the previous teams' benefits this year's squad.
"We're making sure the culture stays rock solid," Isaacson said. "Every day, we fight for our culture and how we want to play."
The outside expectations might not be as high as they've been in recent years, but Coach Isaacson knows his team's capabilities.
"We always have a chip on our shoulder," he said. "A lot of people aren't expecting us to be very good. We're taking pride in that. We're excited for the challenge of proving people wrong."
The Lynx open their season on Friday against Sioux City North.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Isaacson.