(Shenandoah) -- It's a transition year -- and a year filled with optimism and excitement -- for the Shenandoah girls golf program.
The Fillies entered this season tasked with replacing four contributors from last year's team and long-time head coach Kyan Kirkholm.
The first week of their 2023 season had losses to Sidney and Clarinda, but new head coach Jay Soderberg saw plenty of positives.
"It's been a good start," Soderberg said. "Seven of our nine girls played in their first golf meet. We definitely had some jitters (against Sidney), but we met our goal by six strokes. Against Clarinda, we improved by 25 strokes. The girls are working hard and learning a lot."
Learning is the name of the game for the Fillies early in the season.
"We've had some growing pains," Soderberg said. "I expected that with an inexperienced team. I was just excited to have a full team. It's good to have the younger girls get out there and get the jitters out of the way. I don't want people to judge us on our early scores but on the growth we make."
Senior Molli Finn has a team-best 9-hole adjusted average of 54.20. Hannah Stearns (57.20), Rachel Jones (57.70), Amelia Mattes (57.70), Ashlee Dinges (62.20) and Taylor Henderson (61.50), Sydney Edwards (67.20), Jenna Burdorf (78.30) and Kate Lantz (78.30) also contribute to the Fillies' lineup. Burdorf and Lantz do so while also running track this spring.
"They show up every day with good attitudes," Soderberg said. "On the weekends, I've seen the girls on the golf course playing as much as they can. (Golf) shouldn't be a drag. They're enjoying the opportunities presented to them. Golf is not a sport that can be mastered. We're just having a good time. We don't have a lot of name recognition. They want to get out there and show we're getting better."
The Fillies get their first taste of tournament action Thursday when they welcome Bedford, Clarinda, Abraham Lincoln, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, East Mills, East Union, Glenwood, Harlan, Lewis Central, Nodaway Valley, Red Oak, Sidney, Southwest Valley and St. Albert to town for the annual Fillie Invitational.
"We want to finish anywhere in the top third or half," Soderberg said. "Breaking the 100 mark is a goal for some of my top golfers. We're hoping for big things."
