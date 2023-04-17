(Peru) -- Peru State has a new athletic director.
Just days after Wayne Albury announced his resignation, associate athletic director Kyle Pond was promoted to the position. He will officially take over on July 1st.
“It means everything to myself and my family,” Pond told KMA Sports. “We’ve been here at Peru for a year and a half, and as soon as we stepped on campus and in the town, the people, the boosters, the faculty and administration, everyone has been absolutely amazing. I’m really excited to take that next step.”
Pond says his journey to this point started as a self-admitted “failed college athlete.”
“I showed up to do college athletics and had some medical issues,” he said. “I had the pleasure of starting to coach, and I was a collegiate soccer coach for a number of years. There was a time where I thought I would be a coach until I was 70. The administrative role was put out before me, and it’s been very rewarding.”
Pond was the head men’s soccer coach at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas for about five years before taking the associate athletic director position at the school. Pond joined Peru State in January of 2022, and it didn’t take long for him to make another move up the ladder.
“I think I’ve always known that I have aspirations to be an athletic director,” Pond said. “Coach Albury has been doing double duty with the baseball team here. He’s an NAIA legend, and we’ve spoken pretty bluntly from day one about the future of me working in that direction. The timing came along a lot quicker than any of us anticipated. It’s been a pleasure to work with him, and he’s left some pretty big shoes to fill.”
As he starts to transition into his new job, Pond says there are plenty of exciting things happening at Peru State.
“We have had a lot of changes and improvements,” he said. “Step one, is seeing those things through. These new facilities and scholarship adjustments have been in the works for years. They’re at that finishing stage, and we’ve got to make sure they get wrapped up and across the finish line.”
At the same time, Pond knows there’s more work to be done.
“It’s a pivotal time,” he said. “Our new president is absolutely instrumental in everything we’re doing. There’s a lot of energy and a lot of positive buzz. We’re at a time in college athletics where the cost has really gone through the roof. Some of the experiences that college athletes get is well out of reach. Here at Peru, we don’t have to play that game. We can offer a genuine experience, a lot of fun, great facilities and amazing people at a cost that doesn’t mortgage your future. That’s a pretty rare thing to be right now.”
Listen to much more with Peru State’s new athletic director Kyle Pond below.