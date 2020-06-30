(Oakland) -- Former Treynor volleyball standout Brooke (Goss) Flathers is excited to take over the burgeoning Riverside volleyball program.
Flathers was an assistant coach for last year’s Bulldogs team, which won 26 matches and advanced to their first regional final in school history.
“We had a great season,” Flathers said. “A lot of development in the program, and a few weeks ago Coach (Michaela Schwartzkopf) resigned. I was really interested in the position.”
Flathers says she was interested in the opening immediately due to her familiarity with the roster.
“We have a ton of athleticism and kids who want to compete and work to change the culture,” Flathers added. “I came in not knowing what their program really looked like, but I came with high expectations and what I would expect out of any team.”
While Riverside will lose a solid senior class that jump-started the program, there are still several remaining remnants from that team that Flathers is excited to work with.
“We lost four seniors that will be hard to replace,” Flathers said. “They were great leaders and great kids, but we have Kenna Ford, Ella Hensley, Kya Hackett and Ari McGlade all expected to make an impact.”
Junior Izzy Bluml and an athletic sophomore class will also be counted on this upcoming fall. While there are some veterans and experienced athletes returning, Coach Flathers says nothing is decided at this point.
“As all the girls would tell you, the lineup is wide open,” she said. “You have to come out and earn that spot every day.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Flathers linked below.