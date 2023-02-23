(Oakland) -- The singlet was different, but the dominance remained the same for Molly Allen this past wrestling season.
An IWCOA Girls State Tournament champion for Underwood in 2022, Allen, who transferred to Riverside before Christmas break, etched her name as the first KMAlander to win a state title at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Girls State Tournament.
"I did my own thing," Allen said. "It was a big move, but I wrestled my style. I won and was myself. Everyone at Riverside was so welcoming the day I came there. I was nervous about how it was going to go, but it worked out great."
"Miss Molly" posted a 31-0 record in her sophomore season. She won 22 matches by fall, and only four went the full six minutes. Allen used her dominant regular season as a test and tune for her championship run.
"Every match to me is important because I do things that will help me at the end of the year," she said. "I try to hit moves. If I like them, I keep doing them. If I don't, I fix them. There's so many things that go with each match, so they're all important to me."
Allen's 2-on-1 arsenal was one of those things she tweaked throughout the season.
"I really like my 2-on-1," she said. "It's improved throughout the season. It helped me get better each match. I'm still not the greatest, but it keeps getting better."
Allen put together one of the more impressive state tournaments, tallying four falls and a major decision. She oozed confidence in Coralville. That facet has come a long way during her career.
"My anxiety used to be bad," she said. "Each match has helped me get better. Seeing different people has helped me become a better wrestler. If you believe you're the best and do all the steps right, wrestling is the easiest part."
Allen isn't the only talented wrestler in her family. Her brother, Blake, also won a state championship this year.
"I had tears in my eyes," Molly said about her brother's state title. "It made me want to keep wrestling."
Molly hopes to add to the Allen family's title collection in the next two years of her prep career.
"I'll do six practices a week and morning workouts," Allen said. "My summer is pretty much training hard. I'm going to work on adding a few more shots and getting better on my feet."
Click below to hear the full interview with Allen.