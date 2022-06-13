(Stanton) -- Stanton graduate John Mainquist has been tapped to oversee his alma mater's athletic department.
On Monday, Mainquist joined Upon Further Review to discuss his new role.
Mainquist returns to Stanton from Clarinda Lutheran, where he recently served as the principal.
"I grew up in Stanton and taught there for six years," Mainquist said. "This position was very enticing. I'm really grateful to be back in the Stanton Community School District."
Mainquist had yearned for the next step in his education career. Luckily for him, he found that in his hometown.
"There are a lot of openings in education," he said. "This opportunity was hard to pass up. I always thought I'd end up in Stanton or a school similar to Stanton. There's a tight-knit family feeling that I grew up with, and I want that to continue here in Stanton."
The Stanton graduate inherits an athletic department that is consistently at the top of the Corner Conference after their previous athletic director, Jake Lord, accepted the same position at Clarinda.
Mainquist enters Stanton with many experienced coaches working under him, such as Dave Snyder (girls basketball), Jeff Grebin (football), Jodi Druivenga (volleyball), and co-head baseball coaches Alex Cabbage and Jason Hart.
Mainquist looks forward to working with those coaches to fine-tune their programs.
"I know our coaching staffs are committed," he said. "This is the place they call home. They're going to work with the athletes to live up to their potential."
Mainquist also feels his familiarity with Stanton's athletic departments and culture will benefit him in his new role.
"Our setting is unique in that students can do everything, and we will make that work," he said. "On the athletic side, I'm looking to revitalize everything. I always want to gain new information and network with people to revitalize activities. When our students graduate, they're Vikings and Viqueens for life. That's why I've always bled that purple."
Check out the full interview below.